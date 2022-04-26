NORTONVILLE — James Harold Oglesby, 85, of Nortonville passed away Friday, April 22, 2022, at Oak Ridge Senior Living in Madisonville. Born September 10, 1936, to the late Kermit and Mary Agnes (Ford) Oglesby, he was a longtime member of Nortonville Methodist Church. Harold was also a lifetime coal miner and UMWA District 23 member.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Faye Sharber Oglesby, and niece, Dr. Lea Ann Davenport.
Survived by his children, Twila (Tim) Moore and Richard Oglesby all of Madisonville; grandchildren, Tyler Moore of Hanson and Camille Oglesby of Chattanooga, Tennessee; sister, Ann (Bill) Davenport of Madisonville; and great-niece, Lily Ann Davenport Whelan of Edwards, Colorado.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at New Salem Cemetery in Nortonville with Bro. Raymond Ward officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Nortonville Methodist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 403, Nortonville, KY 42442.
Condolences may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
