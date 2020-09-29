Melvin D. Hale, 74, of Madisonville, died on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Hillside Center, Madisonville. He served his country in the United States Army and he worked as a stationary fireman for the State of Kentucky.
Survivors include: his wife, Myrtle Ann Evans Hale; and one son, Jason Hale.
Service: 3 p.m. CST Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. Visitation: From 11 a.m. CST Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at Beshear Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing required. Service will be livestreamed on the Beshear Funeral Home Facebook page.
Expressions of sympathy: Dunn Cemetery Board, c/o Beverly Gray, Treasurer, 200 Union Temple Rd., St. Charles, KY 42453.
