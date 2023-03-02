HANSON — William “Dicky” Richard Mitchell, 83, of Hanson, passed away Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He was born Feb. 16, 1940, in Madisonville to the late Mary L. Shaw Mitchell and Thomas E. Mitchell. Dicky was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. He was formerly employed as a bus driver for the Hopkins County Board of Education. He loved riding Harley Davidson motorcycles. He enjoyed going to yard sales and watching old westerns.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dora Nell Mitchell; brothers, James T. Mitchell and Harry C. Mitchell; and his sister, Peggy Williams.
Survivors include his daughters, Angela (Dana) Classen of Madisonville, Monica Mitchell of Madisonville, and Pam (Dewey) Hutchison of Providence; sons, William “Bill” (Debbie) Mitchell of Sturgis and Richard Dale Mitchell of Madisonville; two brothers; two sisters; several nieces and nephews; ten grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Hanson Cemetery in Hason, with Bro. Bobby Lott officiating and military honors conducted by the Hopkins County Honor Guard.
