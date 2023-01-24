Joe Brown Adams was born in Hopkins County Jan. 24, 1937, the son of the late John Rufus and Beatrice Norwood Adams. He passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at the age of 85.
Joe grew up in Hanson and later moved to Madisonville. He graduated from the University of Kentucky with a degree in horticulture and worked for 40 years in the agrichemical industry before retiring to his beloved farm in Pegram, Tennessee. On the farm, he raised cattle, and gardening was his passion. His favorite times were spent with family during holiday get-togethers and following the activities of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Reba Dunville.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Diann Weldon Adams, daughter of the late Freeman and Hylda Long Weldon and former society editor for the Madisonville Messenger; daughter, Lynne (Don) Anderson; son, Tom (Sherry) Adams; son, Doug Adams; grandchildren, Nathan (Becca) Anderson, Lauren (Zach) Jackson, Wes (Allison) Adams, Rachel Adams, Parker Adams, Alex (Jake) Robertson, and Joseph Adams; great-grandchildren, Haddi and Hayes Anderson and Yates and Kovie Jackson; sister, Doris (Frank) Daniel of Madisonville; brother-in-law, Clarence Dunville; and many nieces and nephews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.