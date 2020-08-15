Judith Ann Rodgers, 80, of Nortonville, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at her home. Born Dec. 13, 1939, to the late Coyle and Ann (Childers) Putman. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church in Mortons Gap. She worked as a Hopkins County school teacher for over 31 years before retiring, and many of those years were spent at Nortonville Elementary. She had several hobbies, including playing the piano, quilting and crocheting, and she was an avid reader. Time with the grandkids is what brought her the most joy.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, William “Buddy” Rodgers.
Survived by her three sons, Rick (Melody) Spain of Owensboro, Nick (Lisa) Rodgers of Nortonville and Greg (Savannah) Rodgers of Nortonville; stepson, Jeff (Heidi) Love of Hoover, Alabama; seven grandchildren, Casey (Beth) Spain, Hannah Rodgers, Mallory Rodgers, Paige Rodgers, Julia Parrish, Josh Love and Luke Love; several great-grandchildren; brother, Joe Putman of Lancaster, California; and several nieces and nephews.
Service will be held at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville on Sunday at 2 p.m., with Bro. Steve Rutherford officiating. Burial to follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Nortonville. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will begin at noon on Sunday.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.