Ruth Anne Patterson, 64, of Dawson Springs, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville. Ms. Patterson was born May 23, 1956, in Princeton to the late James Bruce and Linda Orange Grisham. She was a 1974 graduate of Dawson Springs High School. Ms Patterson was a member of the Dawson Springs Primitive Baptist Church, and she retired with Carhartt Industries after serving 21 years.
Ms. Patterson is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Katelyn Patterson of Madisonville; one brother, Phillip (Pat) Bruce of Dawson Springs; one sister, Janice (Tony) Moore of Dawson Springs; and two grandchildren, Ella Kate Patterson and Myla Anne Patterson.
Ms. Patterson is preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Lisa Brown; and one brother, Dwight Bruce.
Visitation for Ms. Ruth Anne Patterson will be Saturday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Beshear Funeral Home (201 North Main St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408), and again on Sunday from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour at 2 p.m. at Beshear Funeral Home. Elder Jeff Winfrey will officiate. Burial will follow at Piney Grove Cemetery in Caldwell County.
Active pallbearers include Nathan Parks, Mike Hassell, Matt Henderson, Rick Berry, Kevin Plunkett and Shane Fairrow. Honorary pallbearers include Jerry Bruce, Kevin Bruce and Robert W. Patterson Sr.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneral
