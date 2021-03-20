Betty Fern Cunningham Rambo, 81, of Dawson Springs, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Madisonville Health and Rehab Center in Madisonville. Mrs. Rambo was born Oct. 4, 1939, in Dawson Springs to the late Henry Franklin Cunningham and Juanita Fern Higbee Cunningham. She worked many years with the Head Start program, serving as teacher and director and, along with her husband, was pastor at Walnut Grove Church in Dawson Springs.
Mrs. Rambo is survived by her husband of 62 years, William Donald Rambo of Dawson Springs; two daughters and sons-in-law, Melessia and Anthony Aiken of Thompson Station, Tennessee, and Gayla Donn and Christopher Shannon of Milton, Florida; four grandchildren, Keith Aiken, Kira Aiken Watkins, Taber Shannon and Ali Shannon; six great-grandchildren, Madeline, Jackson, Ella Kate and Kace Aiken and Mya and Rayna Watkins.
Preceding Mrs. Rambo in death were her parents; and a brother, William Henry “Buddy” Cunningham.
Visitation for Mrs. Betty Rambo will be from noon until the funeral hour at 2 p.m. Monday at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs with the Rev. Kathy Redden officiating. Burial will follow at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Dawson Springs.
In an effort to deter the spread of COVID-19, face masks and social distancing will be required.
Mrs. Rambo’s service will be streamed live at 2 p.m. Monday on Beshear Funeral Home’s Facebook. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneral
homefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
Online condolences may be sent to www.beshear
