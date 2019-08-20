Clarence Richard Nelson Jr., 78, of Madisonville died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at his home. He was of the Lutheran faith and retired from Vestil Mfg.
Survivors include his wife, Carol; daughters Tammy Huff, Tina Hopkins, Tracy Nelson, Tressa Tausz, Tren Garfield and Tonya Nelson; and son Clarence Richard Nelson III.
Memorial services will be held at a later date in Albion, Michigan.
Memorial contributions: American Diabetes Association.
