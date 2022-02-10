Dorothy (Dot) Jane Saurer Moors, 90, passed away on January 31, 2022, in her home in Dawson Springs, in the presence of her son and caregivers.
She was born on August 9th, 1931, to William Saurer and Sarah Beard in Fort Wayne, Indiana. After moving to Evansville when she was 16, she attended Benjamin Bosse High School, where she met Bill Moors, her late husband of 66 years. Together, Bill and Dot served as co-owners of Corr-Wood Manufacturing, Inc. established in 1973.
She enjoyed golfing, fishing, exercising, and spending time at her home on Lake Beshear. She had a special place in her heart for animals, especially dogs. She owned several golden retrievers throughout her life, as well as other mixed breeds that she adopted.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents. She is survived by her only child Butch Moors and grandchildren, Kelly and Stephen Moors.
Her family would like to thank her attentive caregivers, especially Brandi Reynolds and Terri Henry, who provided her compassionate care and company during the final years of her life.
There will be a private graveside service at Piney Grove Cemetery, Caldwell County, with burial to follow at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 9th.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Vanderburgh County Humane Society of Evansville, Indiana.
