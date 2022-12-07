NORTONVILLE — Kenneth “Buddy” Earl Whitaker, 85, of Nortonville, died Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Tennova Hospital in Clarksville, Tennessee.
Survivors: sons, Kenny Whitaker, Ricky Whitaker, and Mike Whitaker; wife, Martha Hughlett; life partner, Sue Whitaker; and brother, Bill Whitaker.
Service: 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Bandy Funeral Home, Nortonville. Burial: Whitaker Family Cemetery, Nortonville. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
