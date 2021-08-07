Jane Ann Jackson died Oct. 29, 2020, and was preceded in death by her parents, Jimmy and Mary Ellen Robinson; and son Paul Wesley Jackson.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Dan Dowdy; grandchildren Benjamin and Hannah Dowdy; several cousins; and many friends she considered family.
A celebration of life will be Thursday for Jane Ann Jackson at the Fellowship Hall of the First Christian Church, 1030 College Drive, Madisonville, KY 42431. The gathering will begin at 4:30 p.m. followed by the celebration at 5 p.m.
Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care. Her family looks forward to hearing memories and stories about Jane Ann from those in attendance.
In an abundance of safety and consideration for others, her family requests that those in attendance please wear a mask.
