Christie Ann Groves, 63, of Nortonville, passed away Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at Baptist Health Hospital. She was born July 20, 1957, to the late Douglas and Glenda (Bowman) Wells of Nortonville. After graduating from high school, she became a cosmetologist. Christie enjoyed taking care of her yard and flower gardening. She loved her nieces and nephews and was a wonderful aunt. She was an avid UK Wildcats fan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Glenn Groves; and her parents.
She is survived by her brother, Ted (Teresa) Wells of Nortonville; sister Lisa (Michael) Hitson of Noblesville, Indiana; nieces and nephews, Crystal Estes, Stephen Adams, Cala Wells and Derek Smith; and uncle Terry (Phyllis) Bowman of Mortons Gap.
Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Bandy Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at New Salem Cemetery with Bro. Terry Bowman officiating.
Pallbearers are Jeff Estes, Stephen Adams, Matt Wells, Mackie Burns, Tommy Osborne and William Dixon.
