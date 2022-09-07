Alexander Matthew “Bubble Man” Jones, 21, of Madisonville, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022.
He was born July 30, 2001, in Louisville, KY, to Jesse Jones and Tonia Fisher.
Alex worked in maintenance of Economy Rentals.
He is survived by his two daughters, Elannah Jones and Kasey Jones; mother, and step-father, Tonia and Ryan Fisher of Madisonville; father, Jesse Jones of Louisville; two brothers, Austin Jones of Louisville and Chase Fisher of Madisonville; three sisters, Madison Jones of Louisville, McKenzie Demoss and Paisley Fisher of Madisonville; grandparents, Mary Ann and Tom Majors of Madisonville, and Sherri Williams of Union Star.
Memorial Services will be held 4:00 P.M. Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home.
Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Services for the family were provided by Barnett-Strother Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.