GREENVILLE — Billie June Locke, 89, of Greenville, died Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 9:55 a.m. at her home. Mrs. Locke was born May 10, 1932, in Hopkins County. She was employed by the United States Postal Service and was retired as postmaster at the White Plains post office. She was also a member of Yeargins Chapel Church. Mrs. Locke enjoyed quilting and was a member of the Muhlenberg County Quilting Club. She was also a member of Muhlenberg County Homemakers Club and Young at Heart. She enjoyed taking bus trips and never met a stranger. She graduated from Madisonville Community College with an associate’s degree when she was 70 years old.
Mrs. Locke was preceded in death by her father, Ruffus Black; mother, Robbie Black; husband, Robert “Juggy” Locke; brother, Ruffus Black, Sr.; and great-grandchild, Brantley Jace Brewer.
She is survived by her son, Steven L. (Wanda J.) Locke; grandchildren, Faith (Jeff) Jones, Deborah (Bill) Eiseman, Edwin (Tammy) Evitts, Nicky (Dale) Capps, Chandy Locke, and Trent (Carrie) Mallory; 17 great-grandchildren; and 16 great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Yeargins Chapel Cemetery in Graham, with Bro. Jerry Eades officiating. Burial to follow. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
