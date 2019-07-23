Barbara Anne Chisholm Gwinn, 94, of Earlington, Kentucky passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home in Madisonville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lander J. and Ruby L. Chisholm and her husband, Rev. James Stanley Gwinn, Sr.
She is survived by three children, James (Anne Carter) Gwinn, Jr. of Paducah, Kentucky, Anne (Steve) George of Louisville, Kentucky, and Mari Clayton of Earlington, Kentucky as well as four grandchildren, Byron (Laura) George of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, Erin Coale of Paducah, Kentucky, James (Megan) Gwinn, III of Paducah, Kentucky, and Ami Clayton of Jacksonville, Arkansas, seven great-grandchildren, Paul, Ellie, Jack, Abby, Brayden, James IV, and Grayson, and many nieces and nephews.
Per her wishes, there will be no viewing, but friends and family may gather at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 23 in the Providence Rural United Methodist Church activity building. A graveside service at Eastlawn Cemetery will follow at 1 p.m.
Barbara was a former piano teacher and a longtime pianist at Parkview United Methodist Church. Prior to her retirement, she was a receptionist at Trover Clinic in Madisonville. She will be remembered for her boundless generosity, her sharp mind, and her fiesty spirit.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
