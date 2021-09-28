Thomas Michael Morrison, 51, of Madisonville, passed away on Saturday September 25, 2021, Muhlenberg County.
He was born in Schenectady, New York, on February 17, 1970, to Michele McCann of Madisonville.
He love going to the park and bike rallies. He also enjoyed cooking and camping.
He is survived by his mother, Michele (Brian “Pops”) McCann, of Madisonville; a daughter, A’Niya Morrison, of Madisonville; a sister, Donna McCain, of Washington; a brother, Nick Morrison, of New York, New York; a nephew, Damion Morrison; and nieces, Nadalyn Morrison and Nickolette Morrison, of Texas.
Services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.