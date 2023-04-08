NORTONVILLE — Jimmy D. Cardwell, 82, of Nortonville, died Thursday, April 6, 2023. He attended The Sanctuary in Nortonville and worked as a carpenter and carpet layer.
Survivors: wife, Betty Cardwell; daughters, Cindy Maxwell, Pam Cardwell, Donna Cardwell, Penny (Jonathan) Fugate, and Tracy Clark; sons, Mark (Silvia) Cardwell and Justin Cardwell; and sister, Jennie (Eddie) Hill.
Service: 1 p.m. Monday, April 10, 2023, at Reid-Walters Funeral Home, Earlington. Burial: Lake Grove Cemetery, St. Charles. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
