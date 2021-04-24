Kathryn Bernice Rudd, 86 of Madisonville, KY passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021 at her residence.
She was born June 13, 1934 to the late Alvie and Faye Hall. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jr. Rudd; two sons, Steven Rudd and David Rudd; and a great grandchildren, Breelie Sherman and Skylar Atherton.
Mrs. Rudd was a member of Pritchetts Chapel Church.
She is survived by one son, Rodger (Lisa) Rudd of Hanson, KY; one daughter, Sue Ann Rudd of Madisonville; daughter in law, Brenda Rudd; several grandchildren, and several great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Monday, April 26, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Terry officiating. Burial will follow in West Lawn Cemetery in Hanson.
Visitation will be
10 a.m. until service
time on Monday at the
funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Richard Choate, Steven Rudd, Danny Jones, Coty Jones, Shawn Rudd, Lamonte Hunt, and John Keller. Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Baldwin, W.T. Fowler, Harold Fowler, Jimbo Springfield, Philip Clinard, and Jake Cameron.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
