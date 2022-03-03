PRINCETON — Shrilda French, 72, of Princeton, passed away on February 26, 2022, at her home.
Shrilda was born on November 24, 1949, in Caldwell County to the late Dewey and Mary Elizabeth Nichols Heaton. Shrilda was a retired bus driver for the Hopkins County School System. Shrilda was a good Samaritan with a servant’s heart. She was the caretaker for many family members and friends. She truly radiated the love of Christ to all she come in contact with. Shrilda loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She loved music, making beaded bracelets, and consignment shops. Shrilda was a member of Dawson Springs First Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Shrilda is preceded in death by her husband, Tyrone French.
Shrilda is survived by two daughters, Cheryl French of Hendersonville, Tennessee and Sherrie (Jerry) Lewis of Florida; son Cris (Lisa) French of Colorado; sister, Alice (John) Segree of Manchester, Tennessee; brother, Tommy (Russene) Heaton of Marion; six grandchildren, Elizabeth (Jared) Mosley, Mia French, Micah (Ben) Griffin, Ashen French, and Justin (Paige) Rambo; five great-grandchildren, Isabelle, Madeline, Sam, and Luke Mosley and Charlotte Rambo; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services are at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Morgan’s Funeral Home with Bro. Kent Workman, Bro. Trent Keeton, and Bro. John Segree officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Princeton. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in Shrilda’s memory to The Gideons International.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.