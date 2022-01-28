Eula Lucille Cartwright, 97, of Madisonville, died on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
She was born Oct. 26, 1924, in Hopkins County, to the late James Mullins and Ella Singer Mullins.
Eula loved to garden, take care of her chickens, do crafts, sew and make quilts.
She is survived
by her sons, Elgin
(Sandra) Cartwright
of Madisonville,
David Cartwright of Carbondale, KS, and Dennis Cartwright of Madisonville; her grandchildren, Melody Moon of Earlington, Katrina Manrique of Madisonville, Tiffany Padilla, Linda Bryant and David Cartwright Jr.;
eight great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services
will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Grapevine Baptist Church with Bro. Mark officiating. Burial will follow in Grapevine Cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday from Noon until service time at the church.
Pallbearers will be Christian Manrique Sr., Christian Manrique Jr., Sergio Padilla, Aaron Oldum, Brad Adair and Ashley Mcknight.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
