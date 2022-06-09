DAWSON SPRINGS — Dudley Riley, 99, of Dawson Springs passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at the Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson. Mr. Riley was born August 11, 1922, to the late Sam Riley and Minnie Menser Riley. He began working at the VA Hospital at Outwood near Dawson Springs, and expanded his career as an administrator for veteran’s hospitals in several locations in the United States before retiring. Mr. Riley served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII and served one year as a Prisoner of War in Germany. Additionally, he served as the U.S. POW President for several years during his lifetime. He was a member of the Dawson Springs First Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Mary Olene Bullock Riley; daughter, Sandra Kay Gilman; a granddaughter, Amy Danielle Caldwell; son-in-law, Johnny Dale Caldwell; two sisters; and five brothers.
Mr. Riley is survived by his wife, Ruth Riley of Dawson Springs; two daughters, Phyllis Caldwell of Avon, Indiana and Pamela Sue Henderson (Loren) of Hartford; two sons, Michael Dudley Riley (Jan) of Pittsboro, Indiana and David Wayne Riley of Speedway, Indiana; nine grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild due in August of 2022.
The funeral service for Mr. Dudley Riley will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home with Chaplain Bill Bursztynski officiating. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Active Pallbearers include Mike Riley, David Riley, Loren Henderson, Cameron Long, Mike Erwin, and Charles Riley.
Mr. Riley’s service will be streamed live on the Beshear Funeral Home Facebook beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.