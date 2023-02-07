Today we gather to celebrate the life of Mary Ann Davis. Mary passed over into the arms of Jesus Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at 7:01 a.m. after a lengthy lung disease called Pulmonary Fibrosis, Pulmonary Hypertension. Mary fought so hard every single day but never let this horrible disease kill her spirit. You could find her praising her sweet Jesus at any given moment. The last year of her life got increasingly tough and brought many tears and increased pain but she never gave up until the Good Lord took her home. The last couple of months were especially bad, but Jesus never left her side.
Mary was a loving mother, wife, and grandmother and was even blessed with three great-grandbabies. She loved spending time with them. The teens and preteens tried to teach her new songs, dances, or little skits for TikTok, and the toddlers just wanted to play on Nana’s phone, looking for games and YouTube. Mary loved her Lord and Savior and loved to talk to others about Him and how He can change our lives.
Another passion of Mary’s, after her children and grandchildren, was photography. Before the disease slowed her down, she would love to capture beautiful photographs of humans or nature.
Mary Ann Davis, of Owensboro, was preceded in death by her parents, Charles E. and Margaret R. Jones of Bremen; an infant sister, Yvonda Kay; a sweet loving sister, Judy Wiley; and brothers, Charles M. Jones and Jerry L. Jones (Carolyn Todd).
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted husband, Billy Davis; a precious daughter, April Rechelle Atkins; her grandchildren, Devon Blain Jernigan, (Jasmine) Alexis Mari LaShae Atkins, and Asya LaCehelle; two great-grandsons, Emilio David and Mauro Eduardo; her son, Joshua Tyler (Thea) Parish; granddaughters, Maddy Grace and Mylee Jo; bonus daughter, Lindsay (Jeremy) Phelps, the mother of three sweet boys, Chandler, Oliver, and Cooper; bonus daughter, Ashlie (Jared) Gipson; bonus daughters from a previous marriage, Brandy Parish and Maranda Dawn Parish; along with several granddaughters and two great-grand babies; brothers, Danny A. McDonald (Brenda) and Randal Lynn Jones; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City, with Bro. James Crump officiating. Burial will be in Nebo Cemetery. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
