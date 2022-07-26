Bruce R. Sherrill, 84, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at his residence.
He was born March 22, 1938, in Chicago, IL to the late John Franklin Daly and Lillian Gunther Sherrill. He was preceded in death by his brother, Blaine Sherrill and a sister, Vicki Sherrill.
Bruce enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, watching sports, playing golf and most of all he loved spending time with his kids and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Faye Morrow Sherrill; three daughters, Kelly (Tony) Favata of Las Vegas, NV, Sandra (Andy) Zevinhausen of Victoria, BC and Abbie Sherrill of CA; a son, Aaron Sherrill of CA; two grandchildren, Christopher (Kim) Favata of Seattle, WA and Samuel Favata of Las Vegas.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 A.M Thursday July, 28, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral with Pastor Phillip McCoy officiating. Burial will be at late date.
Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until the service time Thursday at the funeral home. Please join us.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
