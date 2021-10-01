Justin McCarter, 35, of Madisonville, KY passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Evansville, IN.
He was born June 23, 1986 in Marshall, IL.
Justin was a Brick Mason for Century Aluminum. He loved his country and Steelers’ football. He enjoyed drinking whiskey, motocross with his daughter, playing hide and seek with his children everyday when he came home, music, especially Garth Brooks, and hunting although he wasn’t very good at it! His favorite thing to do was sit around the fire and play music with his friends.
He is survived by his wife of 5 years, Georgia Diener McCarter; his parents, Billy Ray (Debby) McCarter of Marshall, IL and Sondra (Zeck) Jones of Dana, IN; a daughter, JessLynn McCarter; sons, Sawyer and Emmitt McCarter; a brother, Alan (Stephanie) McCarter of Panama City Beach, FL; sisters, Julie (Brian) O’Connor of Clinton, IN, Danyeil (Tom) Tabor of Farmersburg, IN, his mother and father-in-law, Mike (Christy) Diener of Dana; a sister-in-law, Marissa Diener of Riedsville, GA; several nieces and nephews; and his dogs, Brewtus and Pepper.
Funeral services will be 3:00 P.M. Sunday October 3, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bryan Anderson officiating.
Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until service time at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
