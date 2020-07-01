Ralph Edward Mitchell, 85 of Madisonville, KY passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at Baptist Health.
He was born February 27, 1935 to the late Aubin Mitchell and Ruth Blankenship Mitchell.
He was a member of the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Madisonville where he served as an Elder. He had a doctorate from the University of Kentucky and was an author and professor. He was an avid reader and loved to travel.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Sue Mitchell; two daughters, Cheri (Kurt) Schroeder of Encinitas, CA and Gina (Mike) Rohde of Tucson, AZ; four grandchildren, Nicholas Schroeder and Adrianna Schroeder of Davis, CA and Jennifer and Christina Rohde of Chicago, IL; and caregiver, Lindie Gentry.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Madisonville.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
