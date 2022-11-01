LOUISVILLE — Ella Ree Stauble passed October 25, 2022, at 7:44 a.m. in Louisville at the age of 83. She was born February 27, 1939, in Slaughters. Her passing was done by her wishes, in her sunroom with her husband, Tom, daughter, Carol Bickett, grandson, Darren, granddaughter-in-law, Jackie Francis (Eckert), and great-grandchildren, Lily and Donovan Francis.
During her life, she fell in love with Jeep rides and was passionate about her grandchildren and antique glassware. Her favorite activities near the end of her life were riding in the Jeep/Mustang, going to Goodwill to find glassware for her collections, and talking with visitors on the porch in her swing.
She was proceeded in death by her first husband, Monie Cummings. She was the daughter of Gibson and Mattie Love. She had four brothers and one sister, Mary Vaughn of Dixon, Billy Love of Madisonville, John Love of Slaughters, and James Love of Slaughters, with one living brother, Lucian Love of Madisonville.
She leaves behind her husband, Thomas Stauble; son, Thomas Cummings (married to Karla); daughter, Sherri Lewis; daughter, ReeAnn Cummings; and daughter, Carol Bickett.
She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, Jennifer Hopper of Madisonville (married to Steven Hopper), Darren Francis of Louisville (married to Jackie Francis), Michael Cummings of Clarksville, Tennessee (married to Ashley Cummings), Emily Eden of Slaughters (married to Anthoney Eden), Shawn Cummings of Bowling Green (married to Crystal Cummings), Brian Tompkins of Madisonville (significant other Charity Hoggard), Lindsey Townsell of Madisonville (married to George Townsell), Ashley Burnette of Bowling Green (married to Michael Burnette), Taylor Compton of Madisonville (married to Jon Compton), Carson Lewis of Madisonville, and Caris Lewis of Madisonville. She had 27 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service was held at 3 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Sebree Chapel, with Pastor Thomas Cummings officiating. Burial followed in Slaughters Cemetery. Visitation was held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers were Darren Francis, Donovan Francis, Jon Compton Brian Tompkins, Steven Hopper, and Shawn Cummings.
