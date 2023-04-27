Raymond Arthur Finch, III, aged 42, passed away on April 21, 2023, at his residence. He was born on September 25, 1981, in Henderson, KY, to the late Ida Lee Combs Cline. Raymond was preceded in death by his beloved sister Michelle Denise Scott.
Raymond was known for his hard work and dedication as a janitor at Dalton Supply Services. He took pride in his job and was well-respected by his colleagues. Raymond had a love for gaming, particularly video games, and spent countless hours immersed in virtual worlds. He also had a special place in his heart for his dogs, whom he cherished dearly.
Raymond is survived by his loving sister Jeana Marie (Benjamin) Otero Sanchez; Father, Raymond Arthur Fitch Jr. and brother-in-law, Mike Scott. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews whom he adored. Raymond’s warm and caring nature touched the lives of many, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Services to celebrate Raymond’s life will be held at a later date, allowing family and friends to come together and honor his memory. Raymond Arthur Finch III will forever be remembered for his kind heart, his passion for gaming, and his unwavering love for his family and pets. May he rest in peace, knowing he made a lasting impact on those around him.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
