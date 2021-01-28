Deborah “Deb” Darlene Carney-Torian, born Jan. 7, 1958, in Madisonville to Logan Carney Jr. and Thelma Nadine Carney, passed away Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.
She graduated from Madisonville North Hopkins High School in 1977. She also received her Bachelor of Science degree from Murray State University. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age and was baptized at Oak Grove Baptist Church.
Deborah worked for Ramada Inn, Island Creek Coal Co. and York Air Conditioning before enlisting into the U.S. Army. After the military, she worked for the IRS in Nashville and Hopkinsville. At the time of her transition, she worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs at Fort Campbell. She was a member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. and maintained her membership with the Iota Pi Sigma Chapter in Clarksville, where she served as chaplain.
She was preceded in death by her father, Logan Carney Jr.; son Ty-Logan D. Carney; grandchildren LaMariyah and Leah Roach; paternal grandparents Logan Carney Sr. and Ada Lee Carney; and maternal grandparents Wilbon Nicholson and Lonnie (Minnie Ella) Scisney.
She leaves to cherish her memory, husband Robert Torian of Clarksville, Tennessee; mother Thelma Nadine McNeal of Madisonville; grandmother Rose Virginia Johnson of Madisonville; children Summer T. Carney of Louisville and Tia D. (Eddie) Roach of Clarksville, Tennessee; adopted son Dedric (Tara) Maffet of Chattanooga, Tennessee; brothers Emmitt (Judy) Carney of Indianapolis, Randall (Lucie) Carney of Omaha, Nebraska, and Dwight Carney and Sidaris Carney, both of Madisonville; stepchildren Cecil Monford Jr. of Savannah, Georgia, Troy Monford of Pittsburgh, LaTanya Monford of Canton, Ohio, Douglas White, Earlington, LaTisha White of Dallas, Robert (Tasha) Torian Jr. of Columbus, Georgia, Justin Bacon of Hopkinsville and RoVonda Torian of Houston; father-in-law Sammie Torian of Hopkinsville; brothers-in-law Sammie (Deanna) Torian Jr. and Bobby Torian; and sisters-in-law Brenda (Major) McKee and Wanda Torian.
Services will be on from 10 a.m. Monday at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Madisonville. Burial will be at Kentucky Veteran Cemetery West. There will be a walk-thru visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Mason and Sons Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.
Due to COVID-19, masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.
