Elizabeth “Anne” Adams, 83, formerly of Madisonville, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Hartford House Hospice in Owensboro.
She was born on March 20, 1938, in Earlington, to the late JoNell Moore Davis and Bill Watson. She was a mother, homemaker, and child caregiver. Anne enjoyed spending time with her family, her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, baking, playing games, traveling, and serving others. She was a member of Covenant Community Church in Madisonville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepson, Darryl Ramsey; her granddaughter, Julianne Blair Adams; and her brothers, Kenny Watson and Eddie Davis.
Survivors include her sons, Randy (Robin) Locke of Dawson Springs, Steve (Tanya) Locke of Elgin, Arizona, and Ricky (Tammy) Locke of Hanson; her daughters, Donna (Dennis) Patterson of Princeton, {span}Sheila (Bill) Hoffman and Jeanne Adams, both of Madisonville{/span}, and Barbara (Shane) Frazier of Owensboro; her stepdaughter, Lynn Adams of Madisonville; her brothers, Roger Davis and Billy (Betty) Watson, both of Madisonville; her grandchildren, Jerry Locke, Michael Bassett, Tyler Adams, Jennifer Patterson, Johnathan Patterson, Tanner Adams, Colby Frazier, and Foster Locke; and her eight great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 31, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Chaplain Pat Dew officiating. Burial to follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour on Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Don Watson, Bobby Watson, Jerry Locke, Michael Bassett, Tyler Adams, Johnathan Patterson, and Colby Frazier. The honorary pallbearer is Tanner Adams.
Memorial contributions may be made in Anne’s memory to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.