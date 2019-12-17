Yvonne Smith Fuller, 80, of St. Charles, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Muhlenberg County Hospital, Greenville.

She was a homemaker and attended The Sanctuary Churchin Nortonville.

Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Fuller; and children Reda Creekmur, Monty Fuller, Joy Travis, Kimberly Orten, Cheryl Orten and Donald Sisk.

Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Beshear Funeral Home. Burial: Lake Grove Cemetery, St. Charles.

Visitation: From 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, and after 8 a.m. Wednesday.