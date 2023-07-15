MORTONS GAP — Mark Ashley Gatlin, 68, of Mortons Gap, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born March 9, 1955, to the late Odis Gatlin and Eva (Brown) Gatlin of Mortons Gap. He was a member of Mortons Gap Christian Church and South Hopkins High School class of 1973 graduate. He worked and retired from Goodyear before going to work for Lear Corporation in Madisonville. Mark had many interests and hobbies. He was a gun enthusiast, a Nascar fan, and an aquarist. Mark had a green thumb when it came to Zinnias, and he was a wonderful cook. He was just an all-around good guy and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Mark is survived by his mother, Eva Gatlin of Mortons Gap; brother, Mitchell (Shelley) Gatlin of Texas; sister, Dawn (DeYone) Miller of Mortons Gap; and five nieces and nephews, Chase (Rachel) Miller, Dylan (Victoria) Gatlin, Chet (Mikayla) Miller, McKenzie Gatlin, and Ben Gatlin.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 17, 2023, at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville, Bro. Russell Kline officiating. Burial to follow in Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation will be noon until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at bandyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.