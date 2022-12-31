Sylvia Le Tourneur passed away Dec. 27, 2022, in Lexington. She was born Feb. 3, 1943, to Bettye and Marvin Dunn. She attended Immaculate Conception School in Earlington and graduated from Madisonville High School where she enjoyed playing the drums in the marching band. She received a bachelor’s degree in animal husbandry from Murray State University, becoming the first female graduate of the School of Agriculture. She later received a master of social work from Western Kentucky University.
Sylvia was employed as a Social Worker in Madisonville/Hopkins County for many years. In later years, she was often stopped on the street by people who wanted to thank her for all she did for them as children. Sylvia also managed the Hopkins County Humane Society for many years. Saving some of the children and some of the animals was never enough; she felt driven to save ALL of them. When her children were young, they never knew if they would come home to a litter of baby skunks in a cage on the living room floor or an injured chicken hawk sitting on the back of the couch. She never backed away from an animal rehabilitation challenge. A dear friend recently referred to her as the “St. Francis for Madisonville.”
Horses held a special place in Sylvia’s heart, and she owned and cared for many of them during her lifetime. As a young girl, she would borrow the local veterinarian’s horse and ride it throughout the entire town. She successfully competed in many horse shows and was happiest at the barn.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her brother, Phil Dunn (Brian Tremain); son, David Le Tourneur; daughter, Debbie (Kevin) Sexton; and granddaughter, Catherine Sexton.
A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Church in Earlington. A brief graveside service will be held at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville immediately following the Mass. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass Wednesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Hopkins County Humane Society (hopkinscountyhumanesociety.com), the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund (curealz.org), or an animal advocacy program of your choice.
