Dennie Wayne Carner, 77, of Manitou, died on April 30, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Carner served in the U.S. Army. He was a retired letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. He was a member of the Northside Baptist Church of Princeton.
Mr. Carner is survived by his wife, Margaret Fields Carner; and daughter, Denise Nixon.
In compliance with health and public safety directives and the Governor of Kentucky’s Executive Order, a private service will be held Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Rosedale Cemetery, Dawson Springs.
Mr. Carner’s service will be streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home Facebook beginning at 2:00 PM. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
