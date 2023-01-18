Anela Lani Huddleston, infant, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
Survivors: mother, Emry Boren, and sister, Bonnie Ellis.
There will be no funeral service.
Harris Funeral Home was entrusted with care.
Updated: January 18, 2023 @ 4:11 am
