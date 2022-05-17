Wanda Jo Garland Fowler, 74, of Madisonville, died at 10:24 a.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, at her residence. A native of Earlington, she was born January 16, 1948, the daughter of the late Arthur and Helon Elaine Gordon Garland. She was retired from Baptist Health where she worked in hospital information systems for over 40 years. She was a member of the Abundant Grace Fellowship.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bobby Garlan, and her granddaughter-in-law, Krystal White.
Survivors include her husband of 42 years, Bob A. Fowler; her daughters, Emily (Mark) Eaves and Stefanie Scisney both of Madisonville; her sister, Susan Garland (Joey) Jones of Hanson; five grandchildren, Josh Lyell, Geoffrey Scisney, Derek Lyell, Stefan White, and Evyn Scisney; and her great-grandchildren, Hunter Lyell, Andre White, Aleah “Sissy” White, Prince Scisney, and Legend Scisney.
A memorial service was held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, at Abundant Grace Fellowship. Visitation was from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton was in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region 43 South Daves Street, Madisonville, KY 42431.
