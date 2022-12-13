Lisa M. Hazel Henley, 56, of Madisonville, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, at her home. She was born August 5, 1966, in Madisonville to Michael “Mike” Hazel and Awilda “Woo” Matheny. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren, attend church, and take family vacations with those dearest to her. She was a long-standing active member of Park Avenue Baptist Church where she played piano and taught Sunday school. She was also an employee at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville for over eleven years as a coder.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 24 years, Dave Henley of Madisonville.
She is survived by her father, Michael “Mike” Hazel of Frankfort, Indiana; mother, Awilda Matheny of Poquoson, Virginia; son, Andrew (Lindsey) Daugherty of Nebo; granddaughter, Caitlin (Nick) Hopper Madisonville; grandsons, Marshall (Abbey) Henley of Barnsley, Samuel Henley of Madisonville, and Micah and Johnathon Daugherty of Nebo; great-grandchildren, Henlie and Oliver Hopper of Madisonville; and multiple close friends, coworkers, and her church family.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, with Pastor Len Young officiating and Pastor Keith Harris assisting. A private burial will follow. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.