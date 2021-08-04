James D. Eaves, 80, of Madisonville, KY passed away at his home at 4:28 A.M. August 2, 2021.
Born September 14, 1940 in Hopkins County to the Joel M. and Ollie L. Brown Eaves. He was also preceded in death by two brothers and one great grandson.
James worked for P&M and Peabody Coal Companies. He was a member of the UMWA, Masonic Lodge, Shriners, and a Navy Veteran.
He is survived by his caregiver, Debbie Edwards; one son, James “Jimmy” (Evonne) Eaves of Dawson Springs, KY; one daughter, Denise (Keith) McKinney of Charleston, KY; four sisters, Martha Eaves of Madisonville, KY, Mary (Don) Hopper of Dawson Springs, KY, Linda (Dale) Pollard of Hanson, KY, and Carol Eaves of Hanson, KY; three brothers, Kenneth Eaves of Madisonville and Franklin “Pete” (Rhonda) Eaves of Charleston, and Christopher Eaves of Princeton, KY; three grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
Services for the family were provided by Barnett-Strother Funeral Home.
