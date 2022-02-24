James Morgan Harrell, 81, of Madisonville, KY, formerly of Princeton, KY, passed away at 8:10 A.M. February 21, 2022, after a lengthy illness.
He was born in Caldwell County, KY on June 17, 1940, to the late Odes Frances Elkins Harrell and Robert Ira Harrell. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Teague Harrell; his daughter, Deborah Smith; and 17 brothers and sisters.
James was a retired tire salesman for Hopkinsville Tire and Tapp Tire Service. He enjoyed playing golf, bowling, fishing, hunting, and playing games with his family.
He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer (James) Todd of Madisonville and Amanda Lee of Gulf Shores, AL; his sons, Jamie (Anne) Harrell and Jon Michael (Stacy) Harrell, both of Madisonville; twelve grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday February 25, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Roy Ellis officiating. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Mausoleum in Madisonville.
Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Harrell, Jordan Harrell, Aaron Todd, Taevon Anderson, Roger Petitt, and Jimmy Todd. Honorary pallbearers will be Tallyn Harrell, Kayden Jones, and Asher Petitt.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
