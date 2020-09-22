Dennis Ray Hook, 69, of Clay, passed away on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Earlington, on Nov. 17, 1950, to the late Elmer and Margie Ladd Hook.
Mr. Hook attended Second Baptist Church in Mortons Gap; had worked at Pittsburgh Tank and Tire, at Good Year where he worked as a tire builder, and at Webster County High School.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his great grandson, Jase Michael Hook.
Mr. Hook is survived by his wife, Shirley Hook of Clay; four children, Tasha Hardman of Madisonville, Dennis Hook and his wife, Esther, of Clay, Billy Hook and his wife, April, of Franklin, Texas, and Terry Hook and his wife, Kendra, of White Plains; four sisters, Darlene Blackford of Hanson, Martha Walker of Eddyville, Wanda Rhye of Madisonville, and Elizabeth Gibson of Clay; two brothers, Tony Hook of Clay, and Eugene Hook of Calvert City; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, is in charge of the arrangements.
