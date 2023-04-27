Tommy Jay Tapp, 74, of Madisonville, died Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He retired from the Hopkins County Road Department.

Survivors: wife, Shirley Cotton Tapp; daughters, Patricia (Anthony) Bearden and Jennifer Lee Neal; son, John Tapp; brothers, Louis Wayne (Teresa) Tapp, Stevie Parrish, and Ricky Eugene (Marion) Parrish; and sister, Carolyn Ann (Roger) Walker.

Service: 1 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial: Odd Fellows Cemetery, Madisonville. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.

