Tommy Jay Tapp, 74, of Madisonville, died Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He retired from the Hopkins County Road Department.
Survivors: wife, Shirley Cotton Tapp; daughters, Patricia (Anthony) Bearden and Jennifer Lee Neal; son, John Tapp; brothers, Louis Wayne (Teresa) Tapp, Stevie Parrish, and Ricky Eugene (Marion) Parrish; and sister, Carolyn Ann (Roger) Walker.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial: Odd Fellows Cemetery, Madisonville. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.