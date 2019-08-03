Mr. Bob Owen Daugherty, 78, of Nebo, KY passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at his residence.
He was born February 3, 1941 in Hopkins Co. to the late Vollie John and Alice Grace Gibson Daugherty. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Goldie Marie Simmons and Martha Jean Cates and three brothers, John, Larry and Victor "Dick" Daugherty.
Mr. Daugherty was a of the Baptist faith, KY Colonel, a former member of the Hopkins County Coon Hunters Club, a former member and past president of the Ohio Valley Height Pony Pullers Association and a past member of the UMWA.
He is survived by his wife, Ohoma Barnes Daugherty; two daughters, Kim Daugherty of Germantown, TN and Owatta (Rick) Lowther of Central City, KY; one son, Shawn (Darlene) Moore of Nebo; three brothers, Jerrold Wayne (Nancy) Daugherty of Ilsley, KY, Mike Daugherty of Nebo and Tondra (Debbie) Daugherty of Nebo; two sisters, Barbara (Donald) Yates of Nebo and Teresa Parker of Marion, KY; four grandchildren; four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be 2:00 P.M., Monday, August 5, 2019 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Tondra Daugherty officiating. Burial will follow in Concord General Baptist Church Cemetery in Manitou.
Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home.
