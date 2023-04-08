Patricia Ann Stewart, 83, of Madisonville, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. She was born Feb. 16, 1940, in Maywood, Illinois to the late Katherine Nelson Marpool and Raymond Marpool. She was a self-employed caregiver. She enjoyed traveling and shopping.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Rickard.
Survivors include her sons, Kenny (Lisa) Stewart of Eddyville and Paul Wilkerson and Steve (Sandy) Wilkerson, both of Madisonville; daughter, Condra (Kellan) Lamb of Calvert City; granddaughters, Jessica (Seth) Prow of Hanson and Ashley Lamb of California; grandson, Nathan Lamb of Tennessee; great-granddaughter, Addy Prow of Hanson; and great-grandson, Gunner Prow, of Hanson, who was the love of her life.
The family would like to acknowledge the caring staff at Hillside Villa for providing excellent, compassionate care.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 10, 2023, at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 880 Bean Cemetery Road, Madisonville, with Pastor Kellan Lamb officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Harris Funeral Home was entrusted with care.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
