Lucian E. Baize, 85, of White Plains, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. He was born May 3, 1935, to the late Leo Baize and Gracie Baize.
Lucian was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Martha Nell Fugate Baize; his son, Lucian Wayne Baize; a daughter, Nellie Sherman; grandson Devan Baize; five sisters, Gerthie Eastwood, Mae Emery, Jane Rickard, Joan Rickard and Josephine Gamblin; and four brothers, Edward Baize, Edgar Lee Baize, Harold Baize and John Baize.
He is survived by one son, Richard Baize of White Plains; two daughters, Miranda (Jeff) Ward of White Plains and Bell Baize of White Plains; nine grandchildren; seventeen grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday from Gary’s Funeral Home by the Rev. J.D. Holt with burial to follow in Mount Carmel Church Cemetery in White Plains. Visitation will be Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday.
In accordance with state mandates, face coverings for people in attendance and social distancing will be required.
Pallbearers will be grandsons Jonathon Baize, Jason Baize, Paul Sherman, Jared Ward, Landon Baize, Justin Crunk, Kolby Baize and Sam Garrett.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
