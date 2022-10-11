HUMBLE, TEXAS — Cynthia Winstead Datel, 67, of Humble, Texas, formerly of Madisonville, died Thursday, September 11, 2022, at her home. She was a self-employed landscaper.
Survivors: husband, Samuel Datel; sisters, Valerie (Tim) Griffey, Renae (Johnny) Miller, and Sherry (Jerry) Hobgood; brother, Steven (Pam) Faulk; half-sister, Laura Beth Jansen; and half-brother, Steven Jansen.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
