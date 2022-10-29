EARLINGTON — Rebecca D. Cates, 56, of Earlington, died Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. She was a homemaker.
Survivors: children, Tim Warner, Josh Warner, Stormy Warner, John Warner, Kevin Warner, Keeshia Hendrix, and Barry Cates, Jr.
Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the United Church of Jesus Christ in Madisonville.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.