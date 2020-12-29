William Thomas Tapp, 72, of Dawson Springs, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Madisonville, on March 24, 1948, to the late John S. and Marie Tapp.
Mr. Tapp was of the Baptist faith; a Vietnam veteran who served in the United States Army. He had worked in reclamation and construction for Kentucky Reclamation Association and Groves Electric.
He is survived by his wife, Wilma Tapp, of Dawson Springs; one daughter, Sandi Bowles and her husband, Ben, of Paducah; one sister, Linda Hendricks and her husband, Emmett, of Madisonville; one brother, John Tapp and his wife, JoBeth, of Powell, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Katlynn Brooks and Alexander Brooks both of Paducah, and several nieces and nephews.
Services were private and officiated by Rev. Dennis Mayfield. A private burial followed at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Clay.
Pallbearers will be Micah Hendricks, Ricky Fuller, Shannon McAfee, Alex Brooks, Ben Bowles, and Eddie Melton. Honorary pallbearer will be Michael Fuller.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
