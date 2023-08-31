GARY, INDIANA — Walter R. Maypray, Sr., 84, of Gary, Indiana, formerly of Mortons Gap, passed away at 9:55 p.m. Sunday, Aug 20, 2023, at Southlake Methodist Hospital in Gary, Indiana. He was employed with US Steel Mill in Gary, Indiana and retired after 37 years, was a star basketball player in his high school years in Hopkins County, and was offered scholarships to play basketball for various colleges.
He leaves behind to cherish his loving memories, son, Walter R. Maypray, Jr. of Merrillville, Indiana; daughters, Sherry Maypray and Joy Henderson, both of Merrillville, Indiana, and Jacqueline Maypray-Fitch of Colton, California; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; aunt, Janice Johnson; special niece, Karen Reynolds of Mortons Gap; and nieces, nephew, cousins, and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Flat Creek Cemetery in Mortons Gap, with the Reverend LaBarron F. McAdoo, Jr. delivering the graveside eulogy in accordance to Walter’s wishes.
Elliott-Bowles Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of his professional services and arrangements.
Condolences can be shared at www.elliottmortuarycares.com.
