James E. “Jim” Knight, Jr., 71, of Madisonville, passed away at 12:25 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital after a three-and-a-half-year battle with lung cancer.
Jim was born Feb. 25, 1951, in Madisonville to James E. Knight Sr. and Phyllis (Laffoon) Knight. He graduated from Madisonville North Hopkins High School. Jim was a Veteran of the U.S. National Guard. He was gruff on the outside but was a tender-hearted, loyal, independent, and enterprising individual. There were few things that Jim could not fix. Jim loved animals, children, gardening, cooking and eating and the History Channel.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, James and Phyllis Knight, and his sweet dog, Fancy.
Jim is survived by his sisters, Linda K. Chandler (Dr. Jeffrey Chandler) of Newburgh, Indiana and Marilyn Knight (John W. Hyatt) of Houston, Texas; nieces, Sarah Burke (Bart) and Allison Shideler (Geoff); great-niece, Olivia Burke; and loving friends, Jill and
Bruce Taylor.
The family is grateful for the compassionate care he received at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville and Newburgh, Indiana, and they would like to say a special thank you to the Deaconess Chancellor Center’s Dr. Amy Braden and Dr. Noah Taylor.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The burial will be private. For those inclined, gifts in Jim’s memory may be made at the Hopkins County Humane Society or Deaconess Hospital.
Arrangements are being handled by Boone Funeral Home East Chapel — A Family Tradition Funeral Home, 5330 Washington Ave., Evansville, Indiana.
Condolences may be made to the family online at boonefuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.