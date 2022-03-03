Regina Ann Stone, 70, of Madisonville, passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
She was born in Madisonville, on August 19, 1951, to the late Euell and Zadie B. Duke Whitfield.
Ms. Stone was of the Christian faith and was a strong prayer warrior. She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids. She had worked as a custodian at Christ the King Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Loretta Barnett and Patsy Dilorenzo, and one brother, Jeff Whitfield.
Ms. Stone is survived by her eight children, Stephanie (Mike) Harris of Madisonville, Ashley (Kenneth) Phelps of McDonough, Georgia, Brittany Stone of Madisonville, Christina Ortiz of Madisonville, Emily Stone of Madisonville, Jason (Jessica) Allinder of Lexington, Dennis Stone, Jr. of Madisonville, and Flint (Hailey) Stone of Monticello; one sister, Barbara Hopper of Nortonville; one brother, Randy Whitfield of Bowling Green; 23 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and the father of the ABC kids, Dennis Stone, Sr. of Madisonville.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington with Bro. Dennis Mayfield officiating and burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville. Visitation will be held from noon until the time of the service on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the funeral home.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
