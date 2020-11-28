Sharon Kay Ralph, 60, of Hanson, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on Dec. 26, 1959, to the late Richard and Eva Prater Short. Earlier in her life, Sharon was a physical therapist at the Trover Clinic. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church. Sharon loved shopping and spending time with her granddaughter.
Aside from her parents, Sharon is survived by her husband, Kenneth Wayne Ralph; her daughter, Eva Kaytlin (Darren) Duncan; her granddaughter, Mary Addison Duncan; and her siblings, Michael Short and Renee McCullum.
